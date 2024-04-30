A new Yeti cooler is coming today for your summer adventures – be first to grab one

A brand new Yeti cooler is coming today (April 30), and you can be first to get your hands on one. The new version of the best-selling wheeled Roadie has a 32L capacity, sitting in between the existing 24L and 48L models, and will be ideal for day trips in smaller cars this summer.

The Yeti Roadie 32L will go on sale at Yeti.com for $350 later today, and you can sign up for alerts to be notified as soon as it's available.

It will be available in a range of standard colors (Rescue Red, White, Navy, and Charcoal), plus limited edition Big Wave Blue, which launched earlier this month.

The Roadie 32L will come with a dry goods basket included as standard, and will be compatible with existing Roadie dividers, hard cooler baskets, and cup caddies, so you can switch them between your coolers as you need them.

Like all Roadie coolers, it has a telescoping handle that makes it easy to wheel between your car and your picnic spot, with single-piece tires to handle rocky roads and beaches without risk of punctures. LipGrip handles in the sides give you plenty to grab onto when lifting it in and out of your vehicle, and BearFoot non-slip feet prevent it sliding around while you drive.

It has extra durable locking two-pin hinges, and an InterLock lid system and ColdLock gasket that creates a complete seal to keep your food and drinks perfectly chilled.

