Adidas reimagined its quirkiest '90s hiking shoes and the new Radlander Moc is basically a cozy puffer jacket for your foot
This space-age styles camp shoe delivers cozy warmth and comfort with traction and water protection
The 1990s were undeniably a time for experimentation in design, and while we're happy to house some of the styles from back then firmly in the archives, others might just be worth a second look. That's clearly what Adidas is thinking with the Badlander, a series of hiking shoes designed decades ago by the German footwear company that's been newly revived for frosty trails just in time for winter.
The new Radlander Moc looks as unusual now as its earliest ancestor did, reimagined for the trails as a technical camp shoe that basically operates like a tiny puffer jacket for your foot.
For the coldest of days, the puffy ripstop upper is packed with the same PrimaLoft insulation you'll find in jackets like the Adidas Terrex Xperior. PrimaLoft is well known for being warm, durable and water-resistant, keeping your toes toasty and dry when it gets sloppy out. If you're planning on super soggy adventures, the shoe company is taking no chances and is fortifying your foot with a Gore-Tex version to stave off intruding deluges.
Underfoot, the rubber outsole doesn't have that yellow Vibram octagon of approval, but the wavy lugs hint at more grip than your Adidas Campus OOs will give you. The sole is built with the brand's Torsion System which was developed for running shoes and is said to give more flexibility in your gait.
The result is that while this looks very much like a cozy slipper for winter hut trips, it might not be the worst choice for a snowy stroll to gather more firewood.
Similarly to the reinvented Vans OTW Old Skool 36 Trail Vibram, this shoe eschews a traditional lacing system, which can be tricky to manage with frozen fingers and can also cut off circulation if you don't lace up properly. Instead, the Radlander Moc features a bungee cord lacing system that you can easily operate even while wearing bulky hiking gloves.
So what is it exactly? Probably the most technical camp shoe you can think of for winter adventures, possibly the coziest fashion shoe for navigating slushy urban streets if you want to send a message that you prioritize comfort above all else.
The Adidas Radlander Moc shoes are available now at Adidas in Wonderland Beige for $120 / £90 and the Gore-Tex edition lands on November 1 in Black for $140 / £110.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.