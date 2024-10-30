Did Vans just turn one of its most iconic sneakers into . . . a technical hiking shoe?

A couple of summers ago, I wrote an article for Advnture titled 'Can you go hiking in Vans?' You're welcome to read it, but if you just want to the Cliff notes, I quickly came to the conclusion that the classic skater shoe makes a terrible choice for rough trails due to the lack of traction, protection and support. Now, however, it looks like I may have to eat my words as the Anaheim-based footwear brand has revolutionized one of its most iconic styles.

The OTW Old Skool 36 Trail Vibram takes the classic Old Skool – that's the low-top lace-up that you probably begged for in junior high – and has reimagined it for the trails. If you're wondering, OTW stands for Off the Wall and it's the division of the company that's responsible for collaborations and innovations like this.

I do stand by my original statement: a classic pair of Old Skools won't do you much good on a slick or steep trail thanks to the lack of lugs on the rubber waffle outsoles, but the updated version features a reliably grippy Vibram sole. Though it's not the first time the brand has used the famous Italian soles (they feature on OTW Speed for example), this is the first time one of their shoes has featured a custom Vibram sole, said to be inspired by the company’s familiar checkerboard pattern.

They've also made some upgrades to account for the fact that you're likely to want to wear these for mile after mile and not just hanging out down at the skate park. If you've ever worn a pair of Vans, you'll know that the vulcanized rubber sole is pretty heavy for walking long distances, but the OTW version has replaced that heft with a light EVA foam like you'd typically find in trail running shoes and modern hikers, so even without trying these on, it's fair to say they'll be more comfortable in the long haul.

We've come along way, baby (Image credit: simonapilolla)

They've shaved off a few more ounces by replacing the hallmark canvas (which in addition to being heavy is also useless in wet weather) with Dyneema, a composite material often used in ultralight backpacking equipment like tents that claims to be even stronger than Kevflar, so these shoes should be able to hold up against roots, rocks and whatever else your favorite trail hurls at them.

Perhaps the only nod to classic Vans at all is that these shoes don't have laces – but don't let that detail fool you into thinking they aren't technical. In place of laces is a magnetic Fidlock lacing system, which operates like a BOA fastening and has already been embraced by cyclists on bike shoes. This makes it easier to get a secure fit and faster to adjust your shoes on the go if your feet start to swell.

Does it look like the original version? Hardly. But would I trust it on the trails? I'd certainly try it out based on specs alone. The OTW Old Skool 36 Trail Vibram will be available from November 1 in Olive Green and White for $165.