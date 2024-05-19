Going festival camping this summer? Aldi is selling tents for £17.99 – here's when you can grab one

Festival camping season is kicking off in the UK with Glastonbury, Leeds and Isle of Wight music festivals all looming fast on the horizon, and if you've got tickets, you're probably looking for a tent. Well we've got great news – Aldis has announced it's launching a line of camping gear with nothing over £20 this summer and lots of gear for anyone who's planning on doing some non-technical camping.

The budget retailer will be selling two-person tents for just £17.99 and they are pop-up so you can spend less time pitching and more time bopping. They're also promising air mattresses for £16.99 to ensure a good night's sleep and camping lanterns for just £7.99 so you can add some mood to your campsite after dark.

For the party, there's a wine bottle holder for £6.99 and you can charge your phone while you sleep with a portable power bank for £9.99. Finally, if you like to bring everything but the kitchen sink, you can pick up a camping trolley to lug in all your gear for only £9.99.

The new camping range is available in Aldi stores starting on Thursday, May 23, and the tent will be on sale from the following Thursday, May 30. These items are on sale on a first-come-first-served basis and when they're gone, they're gone, so act fast.

Skeptical about how an Aldi tent will hold up? Read what happened when we sent one of our journalists up a mountain with Aldi’s Adventuridge tent.