Going festival camping this summer? Aldi is selling tents for £17.99 – here's when you can grab one
The budget retailer is offering a line of camping gear with nothing over £20
Festival camping season is kicking off in the UK with Glastonbury, Leeds and Isle of Wight music festivals all looming fast on the horizon, and if you've got tickets, you're probably looking for a tent. Well we've got great news – Aldis has announced it's launching a line of camping gear with nothing over £20 this summer and lots of gear for anyone who's planning on doing some non-technical camping.
The budget retailer will be selling two-person tents for just £17.99 and they are pop-up so you can spend less time pitching and more time bopping. They're also promising air mattresses for £16.99 to ensure a good night's sleep and camping lanterns for just £7.99 so you can add some mood to your campsite after dark.
For the party, there's a wine bottle holder for £6.99 and you can charge your phone while you sleep with a portable power bank for £9.99. Finally, if you like to bring everything but the kitchen sink, you can pick up a camping trolley to lug in all your gear for only £9.99.
The new camping range is available in Aldi stores starting on Thursday, May 23, and the tent will be on sale from the following Thursday, May 30. These items are on sale on a first-come-first-served basis and when they're gone, they're gone, so act fast.
Skeptical about how an Aldi tent will hold up? Read what happened when we sent one of our journalists up a mountain with Aldi’s Adventuridge tent.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.