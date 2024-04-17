AllTrails announces "game-changing updates" to improve hiker safety and enhance planning

Route-finding app AllTrails has rolled out a suite of new features this week designed to improve user safety and enhance the experience of planning an adventure with your friends.

The new features include Live Share, which allows real-time location sharing so you can stay connected with friends and family when you hit the trail, allowing them to track your journey and improve response time if you should get into trouble and require assistance. Telling someone where you are going when you leave for a hike is a fundamental component of hiking safety, and now your loved ones can quickly pinpoint and communicate your location to mountain rescue if they need to.

Of course, most hikes don't end in disaster, and the new feature also allows them to cheer you on when you're getting close to the summit and if you're lucky, get dinner on when they know you're finished and heading home.

The new features include Live Share, which allows real-time location sharing (Image credit: AllTRails)

In addition, the platform has announced Collaborative Lists, an interactive expansion on the existing AllTrails' lists feature that allows you and your trail companions to share ideas for where to hike next and plan your adventures together without having to create yet another separate group message.

“Our work to make outdoor exploration more accessible and fun for people worldwide is never done,” says Ron Schneidermann, Chief Executive Officer at AllTrails.

“Our new 2024 features are all about better connecting the AllTrails community to adventure and each other. These are game-changing updates, and we’re just getting started this year.”

The platform was awarded Apple's 2023 iPhone App of the Year award at the end of last year and these new updates come hot on the heels of their AI assistant to help you discover new places and the groundbreaking Public Lands Program giving land managers access to their online routes so they can correct inaccuracies and share real-time updates.