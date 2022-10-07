Here’s how you can get a free AllTrails Pro membership

Unlock special perks such as 3D and downloadable maps, alerts when you've taken a wrong turn, ad-free searching and search for trails by their distance from you

Hiking and fitness app AllTrails is offering adventure seekers in the US the opportunity to grab a free Pro membership, opening up a ton of great features for an entire year – a deal which is bound to make the already popular app even more competitive against other hiking and navigation apps.

AllTrails, which is used by 40 million hikers and runners across the globe seeking information on trails, has teamed up with West Virginia’s Department of Tourism to make the limited-time offer to anyone in the US seeking more out of their outdoor tech. The free version of AllTrails already features some great functionality, allowing users to search for routes by factors such as activity, difficulty and length, and even filter by certain features such as whether it has good views or features a lake.

The free version of AllTrails already features some great functionality, allowing users to search for routes by factors such as activity, difficulty and length (Image credit: Luca Sage)

From now through the end of November, you can sign up for a free AllTrails Pro membership which usually costs $36, and also benefit from perks such as 3D and downloadable maps, alerts when you've taken a wrong turn, ad-free searching and searching for trails by their distance from you.

An AllTrails Pro membership also means you can get real-time updates on the trail you plan to tackle, such as current weather, air and pollen conditions. This lets you plan your adventure properly, from choosing a trail to the right clothing and even timing. You can even use the Lifeline tracker which allows your friends and family to access your status updates for safety.

West Virginia is home 1,500 miles of hiking, including a section of the world-famous Appalachian Trail (Image credit: Joel Carillet)

Get your free AllTrails Pro membership

To claim your free AllTrails Pro membership, simply head to www.wvtourism.com/alltrails (opens in new tab) and enter your details. You’ll receive a free code in your email inbox and a link to click on to complete your sign up. Then you can integrate AllTrails Pro with your Garmin or Apple Watch, or just download it to your phone, get your hiking boots or trail running shoes on and head out into the great outdoors to explore more, armed with all the information you need for a successful adventure.

Not sure where to start? Well, West Virginia is home 1,500 miles of hiking, including a section of the world-famous Appalachian Trail as well as several National Parks including the free-to-enter New River Gorge, which has made our list of best National Parks for fall colors as well as hiking with dogs. What are you waiting for?