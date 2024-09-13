Amazfit seeks to wow with new 'military grade' smartwatch
Latest GPS smartwatch features a larger, brighter screen alongside a wide range of new features
With a 27 day battery life, fully integrated AI and ‘military-grade’ durability, Amazfit’s latest offering is aiming to make the smartwatch even smarter. The T-Rex 3 will ‘re-define adventure’ according to its makers, promising to thrill users with a wide range of new features.
Supposedly capable of tackling the harshest of outdoor environments, the T-Rex 3 claims to have 'military grade' durability.
The new 1.5” / 38.1mm AMOLED display is 16% larger and notably brighter than the previous generation, encased in a stainless steel bezel for added protection.
In addition to its durability, the T-Rex 3 claims its crown as a leading sports suitable smartwatch through a range of useful software and features. Offline maps assist navigation in the wild whilst heart rates are monitored and analysed.
The T-Rex 3 also boasts over 170 different workout modes catering for everything from strength training to freediving.
Many of the watch’s functions are powered by the fully integrated Zepp OS 4 Artificial Intelligence. Tracking your activity 24 hours a day, the AI can link with third-party fitness devices and offer assistance with a wide variety of features.
Among those features is Zepp pay, which allows users to make contactless payments from their wrist in over 30 European countries, but not the US.
Retailing for $364.25 / £279, the T-Rex 3 is at the upper end of the GPS smartwatch price range, with Garmin and Amazfit themselves offering cheaper alternatives.
The previous generation T-Rex, which was rated as our best value GPS watch of 2024, is available for under $300.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s weekends are rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.