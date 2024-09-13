Amazfit seeks to wow with new 'military grade' smartwatch

With a 27 day battery life, fully integrated AI and ‘military-grade’ durability, Amazfit’s latest offering is aiming to make the smartwatch even smarter. The T-Rex 3 will ‘re-define adventure’ according to its makers, promising to thrill users with a wide range of new features.

Supposedly capable of tackling the harshest of outdoor environments, the T-Rex 3 claims to have 'military grade' durability.

The T-Rex 3 features a rubber strap (Image credit: amazfit)

The new 1.5” / 38.1mm AMOLED display is 16% larger and notably brighter than the previous generation, encased in a stainless steel bezel for added protection.

In addition to its durability, the T-Rex 3 claims its crown as a leading sports suitable smartwatch through a range of useful software and features. Offline maps assist navigation in the wild whilst heart rates are monitored and analysed.

The T-Rex 3 also boasts over 170 different workout modes catering for everything from strength training to freediving.

Battery can last up to 180 hours of maximum GPS usage (Image credit: amazfit)

Many of the watch’s functions are powered by the fully integrated Zepp OS 4 Artificial Intelligence. Tracking your activity 24 hours a day, the AI can link with third-party fitness devices and offer assistance with a wide variety of features.

Among those features is Zepp pay, which allows users to make contactless payments from their wrist in over 30 European countries, but not the US.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The T-Rex 3 utilises Zepp OS 4 AI (Image credit: amazfit)

Retailing for $364.25 / £279, the T-Rex 3 is at the upper end of the GPS smartwatch price range, with Garmin and Amazfit themselves offering cheaper alternatives.

The previous generation T-Rex, which was rated as our best value GPS watch of 2024, is available for under $300.