The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets its first price cut for Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can pick up the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $749 in the US, and $669 in the UK. That's a pretty modest saving, but the super rugged watch has only been available for a few weeks, and it's the cheapest it's ever been to date, making it one of the standout offers of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

I'm currently testing the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and so far I'm very impressed. At first glance it looks just like its predecessor, but the screen is 50% brighter (great for using in bright sunlight) and the new processor makes it noticeably faster and smoother, particularly when you're using Siri. I've also had a preview of the new Double Tap gesture control, which works brilliantly when you don't have two hands free.

If you're not in the UK or the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 near you.

The US deal applies to the watch supplied with Apple's Alpine Loop or Trail Loop (the Ocean Loop is still full price) and the US deal is only on the Trail Loop version. You can take your pick from all available colors though, and the Alpine and Trail loops are the two carbon neutral options, which is a win.

