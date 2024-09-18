Hurry, this top-rated Arc'teryx jacket with "all the features, none of the weight" is a whopping $140 off right now
The waterproof jacket is highly rated by customers but has been discontinued, so act fast
Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Arc'teryx Alpha Jacket for $560.73 at REI. That's a sizeable savings of $140 off the list price for this popular waterproof shell, which has received an average rating of 4.8 stars among hikers.
Users love the fact that this jacket, which offers complete weather protection with a 3-layer Gore-Tex construction, is so light, weighing just 13 ounces for the men's medium. It has a helmet-compatible hood, breathable panels in low-wear areas and is fit with a RECCO reflector for backcountry safety.
Several customers say they've been wearing this jacket for years, praising its high quality, with one writing that it has "all the features, none of the weight."
This deal applies to both the men's and women's sizing in all colorways, and right now all sizes are available, but this waterproof jacket has been discontinued, so we recommend acting fast.
Arc'teryx Alpha Jacket: $700 $56.73 at REI
Save $140 Windproof, waterproof, breathable, lightweight and durable, the men's Arc'teryx Alpha jacket is designed for unforgiving environments, shifting conditions and the realities of alpine travel.
