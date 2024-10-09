Hikers love that this top-rated insulated jacket from Arc'teryx is "tougher than it looks"and it's $90 off this Amazon Prime Day
The Arc'teryx Atom insulated hoodie is ready to join you on all your cold weather adventures
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is underway and over at REI, there's another huge sale happening on all the best Arc'teryx gear. Right now, you can pick up the top-rated Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie for just $210.83 at REI. That's a giant savings of $90 off the regular asking price for this warm jacket, which hikers give an average rating for 4.5 stars.
When you're heading out in chilly weather, Coreloft Compact 60 insulation retains warmth even if you meet with foul weather and has loft retention that withstands years of packing and unpacking.
The Tyono 20 face fabric is soft, lightweight, breathable and durable and is treated to repel both water and wind, while performance stretch fleece side panels improve ventilation and freedom of movement when you're scrambling.
This deal applies to men's sizing in Yukon, Chloris and Solitude colorways and women's sizing in Forus and Amarnthis colorways, but you'll have to act fast as sizes are selling out.
