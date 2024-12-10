Be quick and you can save $75 on these winter-ready hiking women's boots from Arc'teryx

Ready to take on muddy, wet, and even snowy hikes through the backcountry, these durable women's hiking boots are a winter favorite, and we've found them for $75 off.

Available in a range of sizes, the Acrux GTX TR hiking boots from Arc'teryx are now just $175, slashed 30% from their list price of $250 in preparation for the holiday season.

Our very own Julia Clarke donned the Arcrux for her hike through the Col d'Entreves Glacier last year, traversing thick snow alpine snow at over 11,000ft / 3,353m on the Mont Blanc Massif.

Featuring a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex outer, these Arc'teryx boots keep you dry without overheating your feet. Used by several big outdoor brands, Gore-Tex fabric blocks liquid water but allows vapor to pass through, making it a solid choice for waterproof footwear.

Shielding from blows in the backcountry, SuperFabric Micro-plate technology delivers reliable abrasion resistance, keeping you simultaneously comfortable and protected.

Despite their increased protection, these Arc'teryx hiking boots are surprisingly light, weighing only 17oz / 470g.

Well suited to tricky winter conditions, the Acrux TRs utilize reliable Vibram Mega-grip outsoles. Using large, aggressively shaped lugs, these outsoles dig into muddy and uneven winter surfaces to provide balance in all conditions.

