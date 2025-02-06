"Beloved" volunteer found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where she'd worked for more than 20 years
The body of Ann Houghton, 73, was discovered five days after she failed to return from an overnight hike in the park
A beloved National Park Service volunteer has been found dead after going missing on a hike in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Ann Houghton, 73, who volunteered for the NPS for more than 20 years, left for an overnight hike on Tuesday, January 28 but failed to return. Her colleagues reported her missing on Saturday, February 1 when she didn't show up for her shift at the park's volunteer center.
Houghton's disappearance prompted a multi-agency search on the North Carolina side of the mountains.
Rescuers scoured the Bradley Fork, Chasteen Creek, Hughes Ridge, and Enloe Creek trail where Houghton's body was found on Sunday, February 2.
Authorities have not announced Houghton's cause of death, although foul play is not suspected.
During two decades of volunteering, Houghton became a stalwart at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
She volunteered for more than 4,000 hours, earning a nomination for the coveted George and Helen Hartzog award for outstanding volunteer service, which recognizes NPS volunteers who've made exemplary contributions to their park and its community.
"Ann was an enduring and beloved member of our Smokies community," said Charles Sellars, acting superintendent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
"She was a dedicated volunteer and avid hiker who shared her passion for the park with many visitors."
Safety when hiking at altitude
Winter weather conditions in the Appalachian Great Smoky Mountains are generally moderate, although extremes do occur, especially at elevation. The higher you go, the lower the temperature is likely to drop. It's not uncommon to encounter mild temperatures at low elevations and snow in the higher areas.
If you're considering a hike that gains elevation, make sure you're prepared with ample layers. By layering your clothing, you can keep cool in warm weather and avoid the cold at higher elevations. We recommend taking a long-sleeve base layer, mid layer, outer layer, and waterproof layer. All in addition to a good pair of hiking boots and hiking pants.
For more on what to wear while hiking, check out our expert guide.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
