At last, Birkenstock has made a lightweight sandal for proper hiking

Spring is finally within sight, and if you're in need of a new pair of hiking sandals, Birkenstock has just launched a new contender.

As GearPatrol notes, this isn't Birkenstock's first step into the outdoors (the Kalahari is aimed at people who are "active and looking for an experience"), but the new Mogami Terra is explicitly designed for days on the trails.

The upper is made from synthetic Birko-Flor material, which is smooth, durable, and easy to clean, and comes in three colors: elemental blue, eucalyptus, and whale gray. Although it has the same two straps as the classic Birkenstock Arizona, it's also secured at the heel with a hook-and-loop fastening.

The Arizona will survive river crossings and seaside walks, but the leather and cork don't particularly appreciate the water, and if you leave them damp then you'll have a serious mold situation on your hands. Ask me how I know.

The Mogami Terra is a much wiser choice for semi-aquatic adventures. Its ergonomically-shaped footbed is made from waterproof polyurethane, so it should work well as a water shoe.

The Birkenstock Mogami Terra is available to order now direct from Birkenstock for $99.95 in men's and women's sizes.