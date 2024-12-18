Call out for youth trail runners to apply for newly created international training team

Running apparel brand Compressport has launched a programme to create a team of promising young trail runners.

The inaugural Compressport Youth Trail Team is open to athletes aged 16 to 21 from France, Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK.

Ten selected athletes will benefit from the support and guidance of Compressport trail athletes and they will be invited to races and meet-ups with top trail runners, such as Aurélien Dunand-Pallaz and Rosa Lara Feliu.

The youth runners will each be given trail running kit for a year and be part of a team led by an athlete manager and body science manager. Advice and support will focus on training, performance and racing. Athletes can also join product workshops.

The evaluation panel will consider both athletic and personal characteristics when picking the team. See Compressport Youth Trail Team 2025 to apply.