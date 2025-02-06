"Carrying is made more comfortable" - with this highly-rated Osprey backpack - now 25% off
The durable Osprey Talon backpack is ready to fend off the elements with a tough nylon exterior and plenty of room inside
Choosing your hiking backpack is not an easy task. A bad backpack can ruin your hike, limiting the equipment you can bring and even causing pain. A great backpack does the opposite, making space for all the essentials on your outdoor adventure.
If you're in the market for a roomy and comfortable hiking backpack, right now, you can snag the top-of-the-range Osprey Talon hiking backpack for $127.46, well down from its list price of $169.95 at Backcountry.
This premium backpack is perfect for long days in the wilderness. Its durable nylon construction withstands daily wear and tear while DWR treatment stops water from seeping into your backpack.
The Talon backpack is also spacious, boasting 26 liters of room for all your equipment and comes in two sizes, so you can be sure to find the right one for your height and build.
In our review, hiking expert Jonathon Manning loved the Osprey Talon, praising its comfortable hip belt and build.
"The seamless hip belt finds the perfect balance between padding and breathability while avoiding any stitching that might cause irritation or abrasion," said Jonathon in his four-and-a-half-star review.
"Carrying is made more comfortable still with the option to adjust the torso length of the back system, using Velcro-style fastenings to slide the harness up and down to suit your own body shape."
The Osprey Talon backpack is available in Ceramic Blue, Eclipse Grey, Green Belt / Black, and Stealth Black.
Osprey Talon Backpack: $169.95 $127.46 at Backcountry
Save $42.50 The Osprey Talon hiking backpack is both spacious and durable. Its 26-liter capacity offers plenty of room for all your belongings while a tough nylon exterior protects your kit from the elements.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Osprey Talon backpacks where you are.
- The best daypacks: for shorter hikes and casual walks
- The best hiking backpacks: from the lightest daypacks to sturdy alpine haulers
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
"Beloved" volunteer found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where she'd worked for more than 20 years
Wild swimmers in the Great Lakes facing health risks from dangerous microplastics at 'highest reported worldwide' levels