"Carrying is made more comfortable" - with this highly-rated Osprey backpack - now 25% off

Choosing your hiking backpack is not an easy task. A bad backpack can ruin your hike, limiting the equipment you can bring and even causing pain. A great backpack does the opposite, making space for all the essentials on your outdoor adventure.

If you're in the market for a roomy and comfortable hiking backpack, right now, you can snag the top-of-the-range Osprey Talon hiking backpack for $127.46, well down from its list price of $169.95 at Backcountry.

This premium backpack is perfect for long days in the wilderness. Its durable nylon construction withstands daily wear and tear while DWR treatment stops water from seeping into your backpack.

The Talon backpack is also spacious, boasting 26 liters of room for all your equipment and comes in two sizes, so you can be sure to find the right one for your height and build.

In our review, hiking expert Jonathon Manning loved the Osprey Talon, praising its comfortable hip belt and build.

"The seamless hip belt finds the perfect balance between padding and breathability while avoiding any stitching that might cause irritation or abrasion," said Jonathon in his four-and-a-half-star review.

"Carrying is made more comfortable still with the option to adjust the torso length of the back system, using Velcro-style fastenings to slide the harness up and down to suit your own body shape."

The Osprey Talon backpack is available in Ceramic Blue, Eclipse Grey, Green Belt / Black, and Stealth Black.

Osprey Talon Backpack: $169.95 $127.46 at Backcountry

Save $42.50 The Osprey Talon hiking backpack is both spacious and durable. Its 26-liter capacity offers plenty of room for all your belongings while a tough nylon exterior protects your kit from the elements.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on Osprey Talon backpacks where you are.