Casio and Mammut collaborate on new adventure watch for hikers and climbers

Casio has collaborated with outdoor gear maker Mammut to make a new Pro Trek watch for hikers and climbers.

Like other watches in the Pro Trek range, the new Casio Pro Trek PRW-61MA has a solid (but not oversized) case made from biomass plastic, which is derived from castor beans and corn oil rather than petroleum. It comes with a choice of woven and urethane bands, both of which are also made from more sustainable materials.

The woven strap is made from recycled polyurethane bottles, and decorated with a wintry alpine print, while the black urethane band is made of the same type of biomass plastic as the case.

As Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, the watch also features blaze orange on the hands, dial, buttons, and other elements for visibility outdoors. The bezel is made from brushed stainless steel with a black ion-plated finish.

Continuing the outdoor theme, there's solar charging to extend battery life. This isn't a GPS watch, so it's able to operate for around six months on a full charge using all functions without solar charging, or 25 months with solar charging.

It's water resistant to 100 meters, and according to Casio (opens in new tab) is built to operate at temperatures down to -10°C/14°F. Features include Casio's triple sensor (barometer, altimeter, and thermometer), plus world time, auto hand position, and double LED backlight.

The watch will be available next month in Japan for ¥64,900 (around $450) and international launch details are expected soon.