Casio and Mammut collaborate on new adventure watch for hikers and climbers
The new Pro Trek PRW-61MA-1A is a tough watch made with biomass plastics, and printed with an alpine pattern
Casio has collaborated with outdoor gear maker Mammut to make a new Pro Trek watch for hikers and climbers.
Like other watches in the Pro Trek range, the new Casio Pro Trek PRW-61MA has a solid (but not oversized) case made from biomass plastic, which is derived from castor beans and corn oil rather than petroleum. It comes with a choice of woven and urethane bands, both of which are also made from more sustainable materials.
The woven strap is made from recycled polyurethane bottles, and decorated with a wintry alpine print, while the black urethane band is made of the same type of biomass plastic as the case.
As Casio fan site G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, the watch also features blaze orange on the hands, dial, buttons, and other elements for visibility outdoors. The bezel is made from brushed stainless steel with a black ion-plated finish.
Continuing the outdoor theme, there's solar charging to extend battery life. This isn't a GPS watch, so it's able to operate for around six months on a full charge using all functions without solar charging, or 25 months with solar charging.
It's water resistant to 100 meters, and according to Casio (opens in new tab) is built to operate at temperatures down to -10°C/14°F. Features include Casio's triple sensor (barometer, altimeter, and thermometer), plus world time, auto hand position, and double LED backlight.
The watch will be available next month in Japan for ¥64,900 (around $450) and international launch details are expected soon.
- The best GPS watches: find your ideal training tool, whatever your sport
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Thank you for signing up to Advnture. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.