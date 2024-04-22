Casio launches tough new G-Shock Gravitymaster watches inspired by jet fighter geometry

Casio has unveiled three new G-Shock Gravitymaster watches, with designs optimized for use in a cockpit and a design that takes design cues from the sleek lines of fighter jets.

The GR-B300 Gravitymaster series includes three colorways: the black GR-B300-1ADR with light gray/silver details, the black GR-B300-1A4DR with red accents, and the gray GR-B300-8A2DR with blue detailing.

Each one has Casio's shock-resistant Carbon Core Guard structure, which protects its internal components from knocks and drops, and employs a similar material to that used in aircraft fuselages. The case, bezel and band are all made using bioplastics derived from materials like corn and castor beans to reduce reliance on virgin petrochemicals, and the case is reinforced with carbon fiber for extra durability.

(Image credit: Casio)

The wide face of each watch features three-dimensional hour markers, making it easy to read at a glance. The face also has a motorized disc indicator at the 9 o'clock park, which serves several purposes: rotating when you are using the watch's alarm on/off and stopwatch functions, and showing the current battery level.

Special features include a flight log, which you can use to document the current time and your location, plus a dual time display that can show the time at your departure point and destination.

The new GR-B300 watches are all Bluetooth-enabled, and can connect to the Casio Watches app on your smartphone. This makes it easy to swap your home time with another time zone while travelling

The GR-B300 will be available from g-shock.co.uk in May for £279.

