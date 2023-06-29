Casio launches updated Casio G-Shock Mudman – and it's tougher than ever

Casio has launched a new version of its classic G-Shock Mudman watch. The Mudman GW-9500, which seems to share some DNA with the Pro-Trek adventure watch, has a redesigned internal core guard structure to make it tougher than ever, and a design inspired by military equipment that shrugs off dirt, mud, grit and sand.

Casio has also upgraded the Mudman's digital compass. The GW-9500 has a dual-layer LCD display, allowing compass elements to be shown on the upper layer while the time and measurements are displayed underneath. It's also equipped with an altimeter and barometer, with graphs that can be shown on the face.

The new Mudman is available in three colors: rescue orange, military, green, and tactical black. Like many G-Shock watches released in recent years, its case, bezel, and strap are made from bio-based resins that are manufactured using sustainable materials like corn and castor beans rather than virgin plastic, reducing the need for petrochemicals.

All it buttons are protected by cylindrical stainless steel shock absorbers, and are chunky enough to use while wearing gloves, or with cold or wet hands. The backlight is easily accessed with a press of a convenient button a the six o'clock position, which is easy to find in the dark.

There's also solar charging, which tops up the watch's battery with exposure to any light source, whether it's sunlight or artificial lighting indoors.

Prices start at £329 for the Tactical Black colorway. For more details, check out Casio's UK website.