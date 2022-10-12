Casio reveals new winter-themed G-Shock watches ready for ski season

Casio has unveiled a pair of new G-Shock watches just in time for this year's ski season, complete with suitably wintry color schemes.

As Casio fan blog G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, the Casio G-Shock GM-5600LC-7 (opens in new tab) and GM-S5600LC-7 are a pair of matching men's and women's watches released as part of Casio's Seasonal Pair Collection 2022.

Casio explains that the two were inspired by the first ever set of matching G-Shocks, which launched back in 1996. The new models feature a metal bezel with blue accents, a white resin band, and a face with a fabric-effect print reminiscent of your favorite winter sweater.

Time to chill

These aren't GPS watches, so they won't be able to track your adventures on the slopes (for that you'll need something like a multi-sports Garmin watch), but they're still packing plenty of handy tools. Both are shock-resistant and water-resistant to 200m, making them fine for swimming (whether you want to brace yourself for the open water or stay comfortable in the pool.

Like all G-Shock watches, both the new winter models have a stopwatch, multi-function alarm, full auto calendar, and countdown timer. They also boast blue LED backlights, with flashing alerts.

