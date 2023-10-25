This heart rate monitor was just named one of TIME's best inventions of 2023 and it's only $79 on Amazon

The arm band monitor avoids accuracy issues caused by the lack of deep tissue at the wrist

A heart rate monitor by California-based COROS has just been named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2023. The COROS Heart Rate Monitor joins the ranks of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 road running shoes and Nike's Aerogami smart running jacket in the fitness category of the annual awards.

COROS' Heart Rate Monitor, which is just $79 on Amazon right now, is an armband that uses an optical heart rate sensor like you'll find in their GPS watches. Because there’s more blood flow on your bicep than your wrist, however, it avoids accuracy issues caused by the lack of deep tissue at the wrist.

"This accolade not only acknowledges our relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of fitness technology but also reaffirms our commitment to empowering individuals to reach their peak performance," says Lewis Wu, CEO and Co-founder of COROS.

With an impressive battery life offering 38 hours of recording and 80 days in standby mode, the monitor is fastened with an elasticated band and sliding buckle, and powers on automatically when it's strapped in place. It can broadcast your heart rate to up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously, without the need to touch any buttons or screens.

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2023

Image credit: Coros

