This heart rate monitor was just named one of TIME's best inventions of 2023 and it's only $79 on Amazon
The arm band monitor avoids accuracy issues caused by the lack of deep tissue at the wrist
A heart rate monitor by California-based COROS has just been named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2023. The COROS Heart Rate Monitor joins the ranks of the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 road running shoes and Nike's Aerogami smart running jacket in the fitness category of the annual awards.
COROS' Heart Rate Monitor, which is just $79 on Amazon right now, is an armband that uses an optical heart rate sensor like you'll find in their GPS watches. Because there’s more blood flow on your bicep than your wrist, however, it avoids accuracy issues caused by the lack of deep tissue at the wrist.
"This accolade not only acknowledges our relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of fitness technology but also reaffirms our commitment to empowering individuals to reach their peak performance," says Lewis Wu, CEO and Co-founder of COROS.
With an impressive battery life offering 38 hours of recording and 80 days in standby mode, the monitor is fastened with an elasticated band and sliding buckle, and powers on automatically when it's strapped in place. It can broadcast your heart rate to up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously, without the need to touch any buttons or screens.
See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2023
Heart rate zones explained
Heart rate zones are used as a training tool to help you track and improve your fitness. There are five heart rate zones which refer to different levels of activity and are all based on a percentage of your maximum heart rate. Learn more about the five heart rate zones and how to calculate your maximum heart rate in our article explaining heart rate zones.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
Most Popular
By Dave Golder
By Cat Ellis
By Julia Clarke
By Dave Golder
By Cat Ellis