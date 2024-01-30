"Careless" coyote hunter accidentally shoots partner on Colorado hunting trip

The men, part of a group of three who were visiting the state from Iowa, were hunting coyotes in Baca County

A 70-year-old man was flown to a Colorado hospital for treatment on Thursday after being accidentally shot by his hunting partner. The men, part of a group of three who were visiting the state from Iowa, were hunting coyotes in Baca County down in the southeastern corner of Colorado when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to a press release issued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one man fired his shotgun at a coyote about 50 feet away and missed. He then swung his gun to take another shot, inadvertently hitting his friend.

“This is a classic example of failure to maintain ‘zone of fire’ awareness,” says Todd Marriott, CPW area wildlife manager. “Hunters must always know where their target is and where the rest of their party is at all times."

The shooter was named as 48-year-old Matthew Mullenix from Urbandale, Iowa. He was cited with careless hunting, a misdemeanor carrying a fine ranging from $100 to $1,000, 20 hunting-license suspension points and a mandatory court appearance.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and then transported to a Colorado Springs hospital by air, but is not in a serious condition and was released soon after.

Even if you are not a hunter, it's important to take extra precautions when recreating in the backcountry in places like Colorado during hunting season (Image credit: Cavan Images)

Hunting safety

The release states that these kinds of incidents are "extremely rare" in hunting, however in 2021 a hunter was charged with recklessly killing a bowhunter in San Juan National Forest when he mistook him for an elk.

Even if you are not a hunter, it's important to take extra precautions when recreating in the backcountry in places like Colorado during hunting season. Stick to popular trails, dress in bright clothing, secure your dog and avoid dawn and dusk. Learn more in our article on hiking during hunting season.

