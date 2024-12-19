Left your Christmas shopping till the last minute? Don't worry, the "bombproof" Yeti Lowlands blanket is $40 off right now

We gave this "tough-as-nails" blanket full marks for performance, and it's a great Christmas gift for campers

Sometimes, it's not the early bird that gets the worm after all. If you've left your Christmas shopping till the last minute, the good news is that there are some great deals out there.

Right now, you can get your hands on the premium Yeti Lowlands Blanket for just $160 at Amazon. That's a generous savings of 20% off this warm, waterproof camping blanket that we gave a perfect five stars in our field tests.

This polyester blanket is large, heavy-duty and – unlike soft down camping blankets – ready to take on the elements, with a fully waterproofed bottom layer and a soft-to-touch outer material that’s designed specifically to repel dirt and pet hair.

This deal applies to the Smoke Blue colorway which won't show the dirt when you're away on outdoor adventures. Still shopping? Yeti is holding a secret sale on Amazon right now, with lots of great deals on other gear like coolers and cups.

Yeti Lowlands blanket in Smoke Blue: $200 $160 at Amazon

Save $40 Your plush, all-terrain blanket for outdoor ventures, sandy beaches, and muddy pups. The waterproof layer is immune to wet ground of any kind.

During the testing process, we were surprised by how well this blanket worked, and the product looked good as new after a quick wipe, even after a long, rainy weekend of camping on often rough and muddy ground.

This blanket also comes with a water-repellent carry bag for safe stowing and transport.

