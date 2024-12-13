Pssst! Yeti is holding a secret holiday sale on Amazon, with soft coolers, backpacks and water bottles at their lowest-ever price

It's holiday shopping season and Yeti has slashed the prices on some big-ticket items. Right now, you can save up to 30% of some of their most popular soft coolers, such as the Yeti Hopper M15 Soft Cooler which is down to its lowest price ever at just $210 on Amazon.

Virtually bombproof in terms of toughness, it boasts some great features, and is very much up to the task of keeping beverages and other bounty beautifully cold for long periods of time in the outdoors, whatever the weather. This deal applies to the gorgeous Teal colorway.

If you want a little more room in your cooler for longer days at the lake, you can also save 30% on the larger Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler which is going for just $227 and makes it easier to carry your picnic. Both of these coolers feature MagShield Access which makes for easy open/close and prevents leaks and spills, and coolers aren't the only items with big savings.

For short treks across town, you can save 20% on the Yeti Crossroads 22L Backpack which is priced at just $160 and makes urban adventures easier and classier. For weekends away, you'll find the same savings on the Yeti Crossroads Duffel Bag, a robust 40L hauler for active adventures that's also down to just $160. These are the lowest prices we've ever seen on these items.

There are also nice savings of up to 28% to be made on smaller items that makes thoughtful gifts, such as water bottles and camping mugs. We've rounded up all the best deals for you below, but these are limited-time only so act fast to save.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Yeti Hopper coolers where you are.

Yeti Hopper M15 Soft Sided Cooler: $300 $210 at Amazon

Save $90 This adventure-ready soft cooler is ready for trips to the beach, a day on the boat, or a quick hike and we love the gorgeous teal color of this discounted model.

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Sided Cooler: $325 $227.50 at Amazon

Save $98 Carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage (or 22 pounds of ice) while keeping your hands free with this backpack cooler, down to its lowest-ever price. This deal applies to the fun Cosmic Lilac colorway.

Yeti Crossroads Backpack 22L: $160 $200 at Amazon

Save $40 The Crossroads 22L Backpack is a minimalist's backpack that makes life feel like a walk in the park. It is the simple, yet strong go-bag perfect for venturing around town. This deal applies to the smart Navy colorway.

Yeti Crossroads Duffel 40L: $160 $200 at Amazon

Save $40 Get used to hitting the road at a moment’s notice. The Crossroads 40L Duffel is the carry-on you need to hold all the gear for road trips, overnight adventures, and taking to the skies. This deal applies to the smart Navy colorway.

Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler: $38.53 $28 at Amazon

Save $10 The Rambler 20 oz. is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect your hot or cold beverage at all costs. This deal applies to the King Crab colorway.

Yeti Yonder 1L water bottle: $28 $22.40 at Amazon

Save $5.60 YETI's 1L/ 34 oz plastic water bottle is light enough to carry you deep into the backcountry. Made with BPA-free plastic. This deal applies to the King Crab colorway.

Yeti is the gold standard when it comes to coolers thanks to their famous built quality (bear-proof when fitted with appropriate locks) and exceptional insulation.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Yeti Hopper coolers: