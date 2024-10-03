Don’t wait for Prime Day – grab a ‘seriously hot deal’ on this Rab insulated jacket which is $120 off right now

The Nebula Pro jacket by Rab is designed for winter hiking and mountaineering adventure

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, the big deals are already dropping, and right now, you can pick up the Rab Men's Nebula Pro jacket with a superb $120 off-the-list price on a brilliant lightweight and seriously insulated winter jacket.

Rab has been highly rated in Advnture reviews time and time again for it's excellent outdoor insulation and the Nebula Pro is no different – it comes with Primaloft Silver Insulation Luxe which is the brand's highest level of insulation, made of 100% recycled materials designed to still stay warm even when wet. The outer shell uses a 95% recycled Pertex Quantum Pro fabric and is windproof, water-resistant, and still breathable.

The hood is mountaineering helmet-compatible featuring a hidden face adjuster to block out wind and winter snow or sleet. The Rab Nebula Pro jacket is built with the mountains in mind and is superbly packable when not required, but its casual style makes it a versatile option as an everyday winter puffer jacket.

Rab Men's Nebula Pro Hooded Jacket: $240 $120 at Amazon

Save $120 on this highly versatile winter insulated jacket by Rab. The Nebula Pro will easily handle your winter hiking, mountaineering and wild camping adventures. Available in various sizing and color choices with a discount of up to 50% at Amazon.

