My favorite Garmin running watch is cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day

Today, you can grab the Garmin Fenix 7S Solar for $549.99 at Amazon. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this compact but feature-packed GPS watch, and one of the best Garmin deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.

I've been testing GPS watches for years, and the Fenix 7S is the one I chose to buy myself. It's packed with all the training tools you could wish for, particularly if you're a runner or cyclist, and has received regular firmware updates since its launch in January 2023 to bring it into line with newer devices. The 7S is the most compact version, making it well suited to smaller wrists, but you're still getting the same features you'd find in larger models.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 series where you are. If you're looking for something different, I've rounded up all the best Garmin deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, so take a look and see what other offers are available.

Save $150 I've owned and used a Fenix 7S for years, and it's a fantastic watch that's still getting better thanks to regular firmware updates. I only wish I'd opted for the solar version for longer battery life, and at this price, I would have done! It's the cheapest it's ever been.

The Fenix 7S has a smaller battery, and therefore won't last as long between charges as the standard size Fenix 7 or 7X, but the fact that this is the solar model helps mitigate that effect. Regular exposure to sunlight will significantly extend battery life, allowing you to keep going for longer without reaching for the charging cable.

