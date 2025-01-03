More women than ever are taking part in trail running events, according to new UTMB figures

Female participation jumped from a quarter to nearly one third in 2024

Searches for the best women's trail running shoes are bound to be on the rise after newly released figures show that female participation in UTMB trail races jumped from one quarter to nearly a third in 2024.

With 13,493 runners competing in 218 races across 25 countries, the UTMB World Series is in a good position to offer cross-sectional data about the state of trail running around the globe, and last year's numbers show without doubt that more and more females are taking to the trails.

Compared to 25 percent participation the previous year, 2024 saw a rise to 29 percent as the series came to a close with the Hoka Chiang Mai Thailand in December.

"UTMB Group is committed to the development of women's participation and is planning new measures to encourage more women to take up trail running and to run longer distances," says the UTMB in a press release.

Highlights from the year in women's trail running include Katie Schide setting a new course record at the flagship race around Mont Blanc in August, shaving 21 minutes off Courtney Dauwalter's course record. Dauwalter sat out the race this year, but she was busy winning other 100-mile races on the UTMB circuit like the Transgrancanaria, Mt Fuji 100 and Hardrock 100, setting new course records at the latter two.

Courtney Dauwalter took gold in five events on the UTMB circuit last year (Image credit: UTMB)

Outside of the UTMB circuit, one of the biggest success stories of women in trail running in 2024 was of course Jasmin Paris, who became the first female runner to complete the grueling Barkley Marathons in May. Meanwhile Tara Dower set a new supported Fastest Known Time on the Appalachian Trail in September, running over 2,000 miles in just 40 days, 18 hours and 5 minutes.

Four years ago, we wrote an article on why fewer women take part in races than men, and it seems that tide is turning. If you're interested in trying trail running, check out our articles on how to start trail running, and read up on all the essential trail running kit you need for a safe and comfortable experience.