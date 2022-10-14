Fossil unveils stylish fitness-focused smartwatch to rival Google Pixel Watch

Fossil has launched a new GPS smartwatch designed to help you stick to healthier habits. Unlike chunky sports watches from the likes of Garmin, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is designed for everyday wear, with an understated design and a 44mm diameter case.

The new Fossil launch comes just days after the arrival of the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch, and uses the same operating system – Google Wear OS 3. It comes with Google apps preinstalled, and supports hundreds more from the Google Play Store.

It syncs with the redesigned Fossil Smartwatches app, which is available for both iOS and Android, giving it an edge over the Android-only Pixel Watch.

(Image credit: Fossil)

The Fossil Gen 6 watch is faster than its predecessors thanks to a new processor, and now offers rapid charging and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

Fitness tracking features including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, estimated VO2 Max, and continuous heart rate monitoring. The watch can detect several workout types and start tracking in the correct activity mode automatically. It also tracks sleep duration and restfulness, and allows you to set sleep goals and monitor your progress.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch will be available on October 17 direct from Fossil (opens in new tab) for $299 (compared to $349 for the Google Pixel Watch) with additional silicone straps for $30 each