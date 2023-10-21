Four new Garmin watches are coming very soon – but not the Fenix 8

Garmin's Mexican website has accidentally published details of four upcoming watches, which may be launched before the end of the year. The names and product numbers of the devices were spotted by Florian of Fitness Tracker Test, who shared a screengrab of the names on X (formerly Twitter).

It seems likely that Garmin may release a new iteration of its flagship Fenix watch within the next 12 months, but anyone hoping to see the Fenix 8 before Christmas will be disappointed. The four leaked Garmin watches are all new entries in the company's range of Descent dive computers:

Garmin Descent Mk3i

Garmin Descent Mk3S

Garmin Descent Mk3Si

Garmin Descent Mk2Si (with PVD coating)

The 'i' in the Garmin Descent series refers to Air Integration Capability. This lets you pair your watch with the Garmin Descent T1 transmitter for air integrated tank pressure monitoring. As the5krunner notes, this feature was only available for the full-size 52mm diameter Garmin Descent Mk2, not the 43mm Descent Mk2i, so this is the first time it'll be available on a smaller watch.

In fact, looking at the product names, there doesn't seem to be a version of the Descent Mk3S without AIC. The difference between the two Mk2SI models is that one comes with the gray or black diamond-look carbon (DLC) finish typical of Garmin's dive watches, while the other has a physical vapor deposition (PVD) finish, which will give it a tough titanium coating.

Garmin Descent MK3 / MK3I / MK3S / MK3SISometimes it's Garmin leaking information about incoming products. (Source: Garmin Support Mexico)#garmin #descentmk3 #diving pic.twitter.com/S3dJWLRZpEOctober 18, 2023 See more

The Descent series is long overdue an update. The Mk2 arrived in October 2020, and the smaller Mk2S came ashore in May 2021. We have no specs for the new devices yet, but they will be premium watches and will therefore likely take the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro as their foundation, complete with its new heart rate sensor.

The company may also release a new version of the Descent transmitter (the Descent T1 launched at the same time as the Descent Mk2) but there's no mention of it on the leaked list.

As for the Fenix 8, it seems we'll have to just be patient. I'll keep my ear to the ground and bring you more information as soon as it surfaces.