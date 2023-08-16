Garmin eTrex 32x handheld hiking GPS hits lowest ever price

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin eTrex 32x handheld GPS navigator for just $229.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 23% off the list price, and the cheapest this super portable unit has ever been.

The eTrex 32x is built specifically with hiking in mind, with a generously sized 2.2in display that's easy to read even in direct sunlight and is much easier to use than a GPS watch. It comes with TopoActive maps preinstalled, which are optimized for outdoor activities and include walkable trails, summits, National Parks, lakes and rivers, coastlines, natural attractions, and much more besides.

There's support for both GPS and GLONASS, plus a three-axis compass and barometric altimeter to keep you on track. It takes two AA batteries that you can replace in the field, so there's no need to worry about recharging at camp, and each pair of batteries should give you 25 hours of GPS navigation.

