Garmin Fenix 7S crashes to lowest ever price at Amazon
The powerful, compact sports watch is just £370.38 right now
If you move fast, you can pick up the powerful Garmin Fenix 7S watch for just £370.38 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 28% off the RRP, and the cheapest we've ever seen it – even on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.
The Fenix 7S is the most compact version of the Fenix 7, with a case measuring 42mm diameter, making it ideal for smaller wrists. I've owned and used one since its launch in 2022, and it's a truly excellent multi-sports watch that's only got better over time with the addition of new features like sleep coaching, running power from the wrist, and advanced running dynamics. GPS accuracy is superb (easily on a par with newer devices in my experience) and battery life is excellent. The watch lasts over a week in regular use with a GPS-tracked run every other day.
If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7S where you are.
Garmin Fenix 7S:
£519.99 £370.38 at Amazon
Save £149.61 This is the biggest discount we've ever seen on this compact powerhouse of a sports watch, with superb GPS accuracy, advanced training tools, and impressive battery life. It wasn't this cheap on Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day last year.
The Fenix 7S doesn't have the bright AMOLED display of watches like the Epix and Forerunner 165, but it's memory-in-pixel screen is still clearly visible in bright light, and at night thanks to its LED backlight.
It rarely drops below £400, so this is an exceptional offer. If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7S near you:
