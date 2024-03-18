Garmin Forerunner 255 crashes back to lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 255 for just $249.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 29% off the list price, and brings this entry-level triathlon watch back down to last year's Black Friday price.

That's not all; the smaller Forerunner 255S is also down to $249.99 if you want a watch to suit a slimmer wrist. If you're looking for a watch that will allow you to listen to music on the move without your phone, the Forerunner 255 Music and the compact Forerunner 255S Music are both discounted to $299 right now, which is a saving of $100 off the list price.

Garmin Forerunner 255: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTP57Z5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 The Forerunner 255 is one of my all-time favorite running watches, and one I always recommend to beginners. With $100 off, it's even better value than usual (back down to its Black Friday 2023 price).

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WT93HQY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This edition of the Forerunner 255 has on-board music storage so you can load up your favorite tunes and podcasts to enjoy without your phone through Bluetooth headphones. Again, it's back down to its Black Friday price right now.

Garmin Forerunner 255S: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WT8X8TN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is a smaller version of the classic Forerunner 255, which is ideal for slimmer wrists. It has all the same training tools as its larger sibling, including its superb GPS tracking (it's one of the most accurate watches I've ever tested).

Garmin Forerunner 255S Music: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTJ48NB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

$100 This, as the name suggests, is a smaller version of the Forerunner 255 Music, giving you space to store your songs for phone-free workouts, without adding too much bulk to your wrist. It's back down to its lowest ever price with $100 off.

When I tested the Forerunner 255, I was very impressed by the number of advanced training tools it offers for a modest price, including daily workout suggestions, training status and effect indicators, and performance condition guidance. You can also upload and follow your own GPX courses, and track a complete triathlon without having to switch modes at each transition.

The GPS is also very impressive, and during my tests it proved as accurate as the much pricier Garmin Fenix 7.

