Maps on the Garmin Forerunner 965 look awesome

Swimming retailer SwimOutlet (opens in new tab) is the latest retailer to jump the gun and publish details of the upcoming Garmin Forerunner 965 prematurely, giving us our clearest look at the new watch to date. Most excitingly, we can see how maps will look on the watch's updated AMOLED display, and it's impressive stuff that's bound to delight road runners in particular.

SwimOutlet's product page was spotted by Flo of Fitness Tracker Test (opens in new tab), who has been keeping an eye out for any new snippets of information about the Forerunner 965 and it smaller sibling, the Forerunner 265.

The site doesn't give any specifications for the new watch, but it does include images from various angles showing the device in black and amp yellow colorways. We're also expecting it to be available in white, but SwimOutlet might not have that option in stock when the watch launches.

The pictures give us our best ever look at the Forerunner 965's new AMOLED display, and it looks fantastic. Garmin's software developers appear to have designed a new face specially for the 965, with colors that coordinate with the strap and case. The default face also seems to pack in a lot of data, including your VO2 Max, recovery time, and distance of your latest run.

As you'd expect from an AMOLED watch, the text and graphics are crisp and clean, and should be much brighter than the memory-in-pixel (MiP) display of the Forerunner 955.

(Image credit: SwimOutlet / Garmin)

What I'm most excited about, though, is the prospect of maps on the new watch. Judging by the high-res images on SwimOutlet, navigation should be much easier with the Forerunner 965, which will be able to show more text without sacrificing clarity, and will be able to highlight parks and areas of grassland to make it easier to find your way.

It also looks like turn-by-turn directions on the Forerunner 965 will take up less space. Other leaks have suggested that the display of the new watch will be 0.1in larger than that of the Forerunner 965, and these two factors together should give your map more room to breathe.

I've yet to hear any details of when the Forerunner 965 will be launched, but these new details have particularly piqued my interest. I'm always keen to explore new routes from Strava or Komoot, and it looks like this new watch will be ideally suited to the job.