Garmin Forerunner 965: everything we know so far

We've yet to see Garmin's first new watch of 2023, but recent rumors and leaks suggest that it might just be the Forerunner 965.

If you've been a Garmin fan for a while, this might be somewhat surprising. After all, the Garmin Forerunner 955 only launched on June 1 2022, making it just eight months old at the time of writing. Garmin usually leaves at least two years between Forerunner launches, so this would be a real break from tradition.

Nevertheless, it seems that the 965 (and its entry-level counterpart the 265) might find its way onto our wrists much sooner than we'd expected.

The news so far

Back in September 2022, the anonymous author of the5krunner (opens in new tab) shared photos that appeared to depict a prototype Garmin Forerunner 265. The design looks very similar to the 255, but with an OLED display rather than memory-in-pixel. I was skeptical at the time, but running the images through error level analysis software (commonly used to detect signs of tampering) failed to reveal anything suspicious. The only areas highlighted were the spaces where the5krunner had blocked out the watch's serial numbers to protect their source.

Thing then went quiet for a while, but in January 2023, reliable leaker fttest_en (opens in new tab) shared screengrabs from a European retailer showing listings for both the Forerunner 265 and 965.

Did I mention that the Garmin Forerunner 965 has surfaced as well? It likely will have a price tag of €649.99.#garmin #forerunner #leak #sports #running #watch #wearable pic.twitter.com/kYWa3nX0xGJanuary 22, 2023 See more

Later in the month, another online store prematurely published pages including details of the two devices. Screenshots from Dutch site RunningDirect.nl show skeleton listings for the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265S Music, priced at €649.99 and €499.99 respectively.

The Forerunner 955 has a list price of €549.99, while the Forerunner 255S Music is €399.99, meaning each of the newer watches is €100 more expensive than its predecessor. In the US, the price difference might be between $75 and $100.

RunningDirect is the third online retailer to list the incoming Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 and the first to confirm projected prices of €499.99 and €649.99.#garmin #forerunner #running #sports #wearables pic.twitter.com/kDvGbhEOqVJanuary 26, 2023 See more

It's interesting that neither of these online stores published product photos when their pages were accidentally made public. It may be that Garmin is keeping these under wraps, and only releasing them to retailers at the last minute in order to keep leaks to a minimum.

What we're expecting

So far, it seems the biggest difference between the Forerunner 955 and 956 will be the upgrade from a memory-in-pixel (MiP) screen to a bright, crisp AMOLED display. This should make a particular difference to maps and navigation, allowing you to see the route ahead in more detail and in tricky lighting conditions. It may have an impact on battery life (AMOLED displays are a little more power-hungry than their MiP counterparts) but hopefully this will be minimal.

Another possible change is the addition of an ECG sensor, which would make the Forerunner 965 compatible with the ECG app that's now available for the Garmin Venu 2.

However, this would require the watch to have a metal bezel that can conduct electrical signals, so until we see images of the 965, it's not possible to say. The prototype Forerunner 265 that leaked in September 2022 appeared to have the same plastic bezel as the 255, which suggests that it won't be getting ECG capability.

Would that be enough to justify a $75-$100 price hike? Well, maybe. After all, the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is essentially a Garmin Fenix 7 with an AMOLED display and $200 added to the price tag.

We'll keep our ears to the ground for more details and bring you further information as soon as we have it.