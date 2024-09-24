Garmin Forerunner 965 users can now hit the trails without the bugs thanks to the latest Garmin update

Garmin has vowed to fix frequent crashes and bugs with a new update to its Forerunner 965 GPS sports watch. Available now, the update promises to amend the common crashes that have bugged users when starting and ending an activity.

Including all other new recently added features, ‘Software Version 20.29’ can be downloaded by heading to the menu on your 965, then System, Software Updates, and tapping ‘Check for Updates’.

The Forerunner 965 has earned its place as a premium GPS sports watch, well suited to runners navigating the trails and hitting the streets alike. The super bright AMOLED display is top notch, while the ultra-accurate GPS tracks your and maps your run with accuracy. The 965 also features a range of fitness and health monitoring features to keep you at the top of your game. These include heart-rate, respiration and sleep trackers.

The Forerunner 965 is actually discounted on Amazon right now, down 17% to $499.99.

