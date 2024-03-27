The Garmin inReach Mini 2 lets you stay in touch without a phone signal, and it's cheaper than ever at Amazon

The Garmin spring sale might be over, but the deals are still rolling in. Right now, you can pick up the Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator for only £249.99 at Amazon, which is the cheapest it's ever been. The deal applies to the black version of the device (orange is still full price).

The inReach Mini 2 lets you stay in touch with friends and family even when there's no mobile phone signal, allowing you to check in at regular intervals and let them know whether you're on course or likely to be delayed. In the event of an emergency, it also lets you send an SOS to the Garmin Response Center, which will put you in touch with the appropriate emergency services wherever you are in the world. You can also send an SOS if someone else in your group, or a stranger needs help.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin inReach Mini 2 where you are.

Garmin inReach Mini 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Lightweigth-Satellite-Communicator-Interactive%2Fdp%2FB09RQZPQ1T%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £349.99 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £100 The inReach Mini 2 has hit its lowest ever price at Amazon today. It's a potentially life-saving device that's small enough to slip in a pocket, and lets you summon help with no phone signal. Deal applies to the black version only.

The inReach Mini 2 is an extremely handy tool for camping, hiking, bikepacking, and trail running, but according to Garmin's latest report, more people than ever are contacting the Response Center for help from their cars when they need emergency help.

In order to use the inReach Mini 2 (or any other inReach device) you'll need an inReach subscription. There are various different options available, including monthly and annual subscriptions, starting from £15.99 for a consumer safety plan.

