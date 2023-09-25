Feature-packed Garmin Instinct 2X Solar gets big price cut – now cheaper than ever

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for $383.90 at Amazon. That's a saving of 15% off the list price, and the cheapest this extra large, extra tough GPS watch has ever been. The deal only applies to the graphite colourway.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, which launched earlier this year, is a king-sized version of the standard Instinct 2, with a bigger screen, bigger battery, multi-band GPS, and a built-in LED flashlight. When we reviewed it, we were impressed by its accuracy, extremely long battery life, and how the extra size adds relatively little to the weight.

This is the first big discount we've seen on this feature-packed adventure watch, which has all the same features as the regular Instinct 2 plus an extra large screen, multi-band GPS, and built-in LED flashlight.

Our only complaint is that the design of the screen, which is made up of two separate panes, works well for finding your way through menus and checking data, but isn't so well suited to maps. If you want a watch with great battery life that you can also use to navigate new areas, you'll be better served by the Garmin Enduro 2. Otherwise the Instinct 2X Solar is a fantastic adventure watch that's perfectly suited to long off-grid adventures.

