Limited time deal: this super stylish Garmin watch has incredible battery life, and is going cheap at Amazon today

Right now, Amazon is running a limited time deal on the excellent Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Surf, cutting the price down to just £254. That's a massive saving of 27%, but you'll need to move fast to grab one. At the time of writing, 11% have already been claimed.

The Instinct 2 Solar is one of the best Garmin watches I've tested, particularly for multi-day events thanks to its superb battery life (it can last indefinitely on a single charge with exposure to sunlight). This is the compact 40mm diameter version, which has all the same features as the standard edition, but won't overwhelm your wrist. This edition also has surf-specific features like tide graphs and dedicated watersports modes.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Surf: £349.99 £254 at Amazon

Save £95.99 There's a special limited time deal on this superb GPS watch right now, but stock is selling fast. It boasts the most impressive battery life of any Garmin watch, great looks, and a full suite of health and fitness tracking tools.

The Instinct 2 series doesn't skimp on fitness tracking features either, and has some of the most accurate GPS tracking of any running watch I've tested.

The only real downside is that the display isn't the best for maps (the Garmin Epix or Enduro 2 is a better choice for that), but in all other respects it comes highly recommended, particularly at this price.

