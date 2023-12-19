Garmin's latest luxury watch is finally ready to land on your wrist
Garmin revealed the D2 Mach 1 Pro aviator watch in October, and it's now shipping in the US
Garmin's latest luxury GPS watch is finally winging its way to wrists, almost two months after it was first revealed. The Garmin D2 Mach 1 Pro is a premium sports watch made with pilots in mind, and was officially unveiled on October 25 (after the company shared a teaser video that got some fans prematurely excited about the possibility of a Garmin Fenix 8).
As Polly Allcock of Notebookcheck explains, although Garmin began accepting preorders for the D2 Mach 1 Pro in October, the watch has only just started flying out to customers in the US, Australia, and some EU countries, with delivery expected in 1-3 days. Those in other territories (such as the UK, France, and the Netherlands) still have an anticipated wait of 1-8 weeks.
The D2 Mach 1 Pro is an upgraded version of the original D2 Mach 1 aviator watch, which touched down in March 2022. First of all, it has the company's new heart rate sensor (the same one as the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Venu 3), which should give more accurate readings that feed into your workout and recovery stats.
The watch also has an LED flashlight, with three brightness settings and a red mode designed to avoid disturbing your night vision. The AMOLED screen also has a red shift mode so you can check the time comfortably after dark (whether in a cockpit or not).
The case is 4mm larger in diameter than that of the original D2 Mach 1 watch, which means you have a little more screen real estate and space for a larger battery. It can keep going for up to 25 days in smartwatch mode and 46 hours in fly mode, which is a huge jump from 11 days in smartwatch mode and 24 hours in fly mode for the original device. Of course, using the OLED screen's always-on mode will reduce this significantly.
The watch is available direct from Garmin for $1,399.99.
