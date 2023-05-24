Garmin Running Dynamics Pod hits lowest ever price in the UK

If you act quickly, you can pick up the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod for only £33 at Amazon. That's an enormous saving of 45% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this ingenious little wearable, which feeds extra running stats to your Garmin watch while you run.

The Garmin Running Dynamics Pod clips onto the waistband of your running shorts or running tights, and collects data on your running form. Cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation (how high you bounce with each step), and ground contact time are all detected and transmitted to your watch via ANT+.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod near you. You might also be interested in our guide to the best cheap GPS watches, where we've rounded up great quality devices that will track your workouts accurately without blowing your budget.

Garmin Running Dynamics Pod: £59.99 £33 at Amazon

Save $35.04 If you're a bit of a data nerd, the Running Dynamics Pod will add an extra layer to the stats already gathered by your Garmin watch. This is the cheapest it's ever been, beating even Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day prices.

Because the Running Dynamics Pod isn't affected by the swinging of your arm, it should be more accurate than stats collected by your GPS watch alone.

If you don't live in the UK, here are the best offers on the Garmin Dynamics Running Pod where you are: