Garmin launches Tactix 7 AMOLED Edition with new adaptive screen and flashlight

Garmin has released an updated version of its Tactix 7 GPS watch, with a new AMOLED display that adapts to suit the ambient lighting and a red shift mode that lets you check the time after dark without affecting your night vision.

The Tactix 7 series is very similar to the Fenix 7 in most regards, but each watch in the Tactix range is built to military specifications and includes a few extras to make it more useful to service personnel, such as a stealth mode that immediately stops all wireless communications, a kill switch to delete all user data stored on the device, a white/green flashlight, and a night vision mode.

The latest addition to the lineup has all those features, plus an upgraded screen that renders text, graphics and maps much more clearly. When you don't want to be seen, the display can be easily dimmed to just one nit of brightness. You can also use the Tactic 7 AMOLED Edition's red shift mode to see essential stats without bright light that would make your pupils constrict in dark environments.

The new watch also has a dimmable flashlight, which you can use when night visio mode is enabled.

It also has the same heart rate sensor as the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro, which launched earlier this year. The new sensor has LEDs and receptors spread over a larger area, plus new firmware, which should result in more accurate heart rate and SpO2 readings.

The Tactix 7 AMOLED Edition is available to buy now direct from Garmin for $1,399.99 in the US, and £1,199.99 in the UK.