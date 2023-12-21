Grab the small but powerful Garmin Venu 2S for half price today

Right now, you can pick up the small but powerful Garmin Venu 2S watch for just £199.99 at Amazon. That's half the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been by miles – even during sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

The Venu 2S is the more compact version of the Venu 2, with a case measuring just 40.4mm in diameter. That makes it one of the smallest Garmin watches around, but it still packs in all the same features as its bigger sibling, including super accurate GPS, advanced workout tracking features (including animated on-screen workouts, muscle maps, and Garmin Coach training plans), and everyday smartwatch features like contactless payments, smart notifications, and compatibility with Spotify and Amazon Music.

When I tested the Venu 2 for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I called it "one of the best sports watches around" and gave it a full five stars, which I don't do lightly.

Garmin Venu 2S: $399.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $200 With 50% off the list price, this is the best deal we've ever seen on the compact but powerful Venu 2S, knocking this year's Black Friday offers out of the park. Deal applies to the silver/mist gray colorway.

My main quibble with the Venu 2 is that despite having a bright, crisp AMOLED display, it doesn't support maps, so you can't use it to get turn-by-turn directions during runs, hikes and rides. That seems a shame, because the screen would be ideally suited to showing detailed topography.

That aside, this is one of the best GPS watches around, and an absolute steal at this price. This deal applies to the silver/mist grey colorway only. You won't be able to get it delivered in time for Christmas, but it can be on your wrist by December 28, ready to help you smash your new year's resolutions.

