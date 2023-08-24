First Garmin Venu 3 images appear – and there's lots to be excited about

We've got our first early glimpses of the Garmin Venu 3 watch, and it looks like there are lots of exciting new features on the way – particularly when it comes to recovery. The pictures, which you can find on Gadgets & Wearables, don't reveal what the body of the Venu 3 will look like, but show various information screens that will be available when it rolls out.

One of the most exciting features, and one we've wanted for a long time, is Sleep Coaching, which will provide personalized insights and advice on how to improve your sleep hygiene. For the first time, your watch will also be able to track naps and factor them into your recovery stats, which is great news for anyone who practices polyphasic sleep rather than getting one solid block of rest at night.

The new screengrab shows how napping during the day will reduce your nightly 'sleep need', though according to info provided by the5krunner earlier this week, Sleep Coaching will also encourage you to stick to consistent sleep habits to improve the quality of your rest.

Garmin often debuts software features alongside new devices, but hopefully Sleep Coaching will be rolled out to older watches after the Venu 3 launches.

Exclusive images: Garmin Venu 3 with skin temperature & Sleep Coaching #wearables #wearabletech #smartwatch #smartwatches #venu3 #garminvenu3 https://t.co/TcC6Sa8nPOAugust 23, 2023 See more

The new Venu 3 screen grabs also reveal a new app for monitoring changes in skin temperature. In February this year, a Garmin user spotted a new skin temperature section in the Garmin Connect app, alongside the existing SpO2 and respiration scores. It's likely that all three measurements will be taken overnight, when they won't be affected by activity and environmental conditions, and the app will reveal changes in your baseline skin temperature rather than a specific number, which would be less helpful.

It looks like muscle heatmaps will also be making a reappearance, helping you keep track of which muscle groups you've been working recently so you can balance your training sessions.

We don't yet know when the Garmin Venu 3 will launch, but the increased pace of leaks suggests that it could be within the next few months. I'll keep my ear to the ground and bring you more news as soon as it emerges.