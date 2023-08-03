The Garmin Venu 3 is finally on the way – and I can't wait

The Garmin Venu 3 should be arriving soon, and it looks like the new watch will be available in at least two sizes. The eagle-eyed Flo of Fitness Tracker Test spotted a listing for the Venu 3 on Volza, a site that supports people importing, exporting, and doing business with India, which gives us a few hints about what to expect when the device launches.

This year started with a flurry of new Garmin watches. Within the space of just a few months we got the Forerunner 965 and 265, Instinct 2X Solar, Fenix 7 Pro, and Epix Pro. There have been so many, in fact, I've not finished testing them all.

Just before the new Fenix and Epix models landed, we heard the first murmurings about yet another device: the Venu 3. Ivan Jovin of Gadgets & Wearables, who spotted references to the new watch on the website of SIRIM – the Malaysian telecoms licensing organization, which tests and approves radio transmitting devices for sale in the country.

Then, things went quiet. I've been checking the FCC website daily for any sign of the Venu 3 being approved for sale in the US. but so far there's been nothing.

Now, however, we finally have a little more info. The listing from Volza, which you can see in Flo's tweet below, is for a Garmin Venu 3S. This means that, like the Venu 2, the new device will come in at least two sizes. It comes in a dust rose colorway, which is a muted pink we've seen before on the Vivoactive 4S and Lily watches.

Garmin Venu 3 - No real learnings, but a first appearance away from the regulatory agencies. At least there is the part number.Maybe it'll be launched around IFA 2023 - I didn't see Garmin on the exhibitor list though.(Source: https://t.co/S2qxakqHDT)#garmin #venu3 pic.twitter.com/zdd30M6EuOAugust 2, 2023 See more

We also have a part number, which gives us something to look out for over the coming weeks (the model number A04542 leaked in May).

There's no new information about the watch's specs – only that it has Wi-Fi, which is standard for Venu watches. Personally I'm hoping that it'll inherit several features from the Venu 2 Plus, including a microphone that allows you to take calls via Bluetooth and use your phone's voice assistant, and support for Garmin's ECG app.

I'll keep my ear to the ground for more information and bring you further details as soon as I have them.