Get an awesome Garmin Forerunner GPS watch for $130 in Amazon's October sale

Looking for a great deal on a Garmin watch in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale? We've got just the thing – right now, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT is just $129.99 (opens in new tab), down from its list price of $349.99. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it, including previous Black Friday and Prime Day savings.

The Forerunner 735XT has been superseded by the Forerunner 745, but it's stood the test of time well, and is still an excellent choice for runners, hikers, swimmers, cyclists, and triathletes. It tracks heart rate, calculates VO2 Max, is fully compatible with Strava Live segments, and lets you switch between activity tracking modes at the press of a button for multi-sport events. There's location tracking with GPS and GLONASS, plus point-to-point navigation, and stroke detection for swimmers.

We're rounding up all of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Garmin deals, and this is one of the best we've seen. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Garmin Forerunner 735XT deals near you.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT: $349.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $220 This excellent triathlon watch has received a huge discount for Prime Early Access, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. It might not be the latest model, but it's packed with advanced training tools and superb value at this price. One of the best deals in the October event.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the 735XT at this price, but right now you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab), and cancel before the first payment leaves your account if you decide it's not for you.

If you're not in the US, here are the best Garmin Forerunner 735XT deals near you.