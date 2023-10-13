Get free customization on Yeti products – until tomorrow only

For a limited time, you can get free customization with any drinkware ordered from Yeti.com, including water bottles, buckets, tumblers, and even the new stacking cups.

Pick your product, then choose a color and get creative. You can add your own text, choose an image from the various categories available (including nature and landscapes, and zodiac signs), create a monogram, or even upload your own design.

Customization normally costs $6 per side, plus an extra $10 setup fee if you upload your own image, but it's all totally free until October 14 at 11:59pm CT.

The deal doesn't apply in the UK, but you don't have to miss out. Amazon is currently running a rare deal on the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 cooler in three colors: Camp Green, Navy Blue, and Cosmic Lilac.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 (Cosmic Lilac): £199 £189.95 at Amazon

Save £9.05 Cosmic Lilac is a new colour Yeti introduced this year, and it's proved so popular that this version of the compact cooler is in limited stock. At the time of writing there are only seven left, so move fast to grab one while you can.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 (Camp Green): £199 £189.95 at Amazon

Save £9.05 It's a modest discount, but these super tough cool bags so rarely go on sale, it's definitely worth checking out. The Yeti Hopper Flip 8 is built like a (soft-sided) tank and should give you many years of service. The green version is slightly cheaper than other shades.

Yeti Hopper Flip 8 (Navy): £199.99 £190 at Amazon

Save £9.99 If the mossy green doesn't take your fancy, this smart blue version of the same cooler is only a few pennies more. Stock is limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab one.