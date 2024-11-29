Helicopter rescue charity begs hikers to prepare for winter with this piece of kit that costs less than $30 and could save your life

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance has explained how the right emergency equipment can save your life in the backcountry

A helicopter rescue charity has warned of the dangers of winter hiking in its recent winter appeal and highlighted one affordable piece of survival kit that every hiker should carry in cold seasons.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance operates two helicopters that fly to Scotland’s islands and remote areas where regular emergency services can’t reach people.

Providing life-saving care, the crew comes to the rescue of injured trekkers. Last winter, the SCAA saved the life of an experienced hiker who’d torn his knee ‘to the bone’ in excruciating cold temperatures.

Named only as Stuart, the man was trekking with his son Cameron, and their dog Oakley on a popular Cairngorms trail in rough, snowy conditions when he fell and sustained the potentially life-threatening injury.

Despite the severity of their situation, the SCAA has highlighted how Stuart and Cameron were well prepared for emergencies, carrying extra base layers and thermal underwear as well bivy sacks.

“We called the emergency services, layered on more clothing, and hunkered down in our survival bags,” says Cameron in the SCAA’s winter appeal.

“My dog Oakley snuggled in beside us, and I protected him from the wind with our rucksacks.”

The rugged Cairngorms National Park is one of only two National Parks in Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

In freezing winter conditions, this extra insulation may well have been life-saving, warding off the deadly effects of hypothermia for long enough to get help.

Designed to keep you kicking in emergency situations, bivy sacks generate and trap body heat to battle back against the elements. In our expert guide to the best life-saving gear, we ranked the Lifesystems Heatshield Thermal Bivi Bag as our best overall bivy sack. Made from Metallized Low-Density Polyethylene, this durable survival bag can keep you toasty in chilly winter conditions.

"People die in Scotland because help can't reach them in time,” says the SCAA's director of development and engagement Criona Knight, explaining the dangers of hiking in remote areas and extreme conditions.

“For many, a helicopter such as SCAA is their best chance of survival – the speedy delivery of highly qualified clinicians with life-saving drugs and equipment and a rapid airlift to critical hospital care, all in a matter of minutes.”

Fortunately, Stuart and Cameron were able to stay warm until rescue crews reached them and airlifted them to hospital.

If you’re thinking of heading out for a snowy winter trek, make sure to bring adequate emergency supplies and a viable way of calling for help. Although mobile phones may sometimes suffice, specialist SOS tech like satellite communicators are especially designed for emergency situations.

Unreliant on phone signals, communicators like the Garmin InReach can send SOS signals from all manner of remote backcountry locations. In September, the life of a Canadian hiker who’d been mauled by a bear was saved after he called for help using an InReach device.

For more information on how to have a safe winter hike, check out our top ten safety tips for winter hiking.