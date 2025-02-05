Hiker found dead after suspected fall in Zion National Park, Utah

The body of Cesar Herrera-Ruiz was discovered on Zion's canyon overlook trail after hikers reported a fall to authorities

Exit sign at Zion National Park, USA
Zion National Park is 105 years old (Image credit: Getty)

A 37-year-old Canadian hiker has been found dead after an apparent fall at Zion National Park in Utah.

The body of Cesar Herrera-Ruiz was discovered in the early hours of Sunday, February 2, after nearby hikers reported the 'possible fall of a hiker' on the rocky canyon overlook trail.

Emergency responders from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue were quick to the scene, but found Herrera-Ruiz 'beyond help'. He was pronounced dead on the spot.

Authorities are currently investigating the death, which is believed to have been an accident.

"We have no reason to believe any foul play was involved whatsoever,” Sargent Lucas Alfred told St. George News.

“We believe he was alone at the time."

The mile-long canyon overlook trail is a scenic route that takes trekkers along the east side of Zion National Park, offering breathtaking views over the vast Zion Canyon. The route, which is typically considered to be an easy hike, climbs 157ft / 48m in elevation, over uneven, rocky terrain.

Zion National Park

View from the lookout point on the canyon overlook trail, Zion National Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

More than four million people visit Zion National Park every year. The park spans 229 square miles / 593km2 of picturesque Utah wilderness.

But alongside its beauty, the desert landscape can be dangerous. There were four deaths in Zion 2024, the last of which came in October, when a 40-year-old man fell to his death while canyoneering.

Herrera-Ruiz is the first person to die in Zion this year.

