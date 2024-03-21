“Plan for the worst" – two more hikers rescued by snowcat from Colorado 14er trail after area socked by snow
Though snow from the recent storm is melting quickly, rescuers warn that higher elevations may still be impassable
Recent heavy snowfall in Colorado has kept mountain rescue teams on their toes, with a second dispatch to the same trail in less than a week taking place yesterday morning.
According to a social media post, El Paso County Search and Rescue were called to the Barr Trail near Manitou Springs again to aid two hikers who were stuck and unable to continue. The area has received as much as four feet of snow during a recent storm system.
"Our warmer temperatures have been quickly melting the snow in town, but there is still a LOT of snow at higher elevations," warns EPCSAR, revealing that they required the use of a snowcat to reach the hikers. In the post, which you can view below, they share photographs of the snowcat breaking trail in the dark, while the the hiking trail is completely obscured by snow.
"We’re happy to report that all parties were safely returned to less snowy ground, and our team members are getting some much-deserved rest."
Posted by epcsar on
The rescue came just days after another mission to the same trail, on Friday, with a sick hiker requiring aid. In that instance, rescuers transferred the patient to the Manitou Incline Trail in a stretcher for an easier extraction back to the trailhead. Following that rescue, EPCSAR warned hikers to "prepare for the worst" in an interview with KKTV and urged hikers to tell someone your hiking plans, turn around if you get cold, tired or unsure about your trail and don't be afraid to call 911 when you realize you may need help.
The historic Barr Trail is a popular 13-mile trail in the Pike National Forest that leads from Manitou Springs to the summit of Pikes Peak, a Colorado 14er. It is the route of the challenging Pikes Peak Marathon. Even in the summer months, the trail is rated as difficult and in winter, traction devices are required and it is often impassable.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
Most Popular
By Julia Clarke
By Julia Clarke