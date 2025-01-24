Hiking heritage of California decimated after more than 50 hiking trails burned by the fatal Los Angeles wildfires

More than 50 iconic California hiking trails have been destroyed in the devastating fires that have ripped through Los Angeles over the past few weeks.

Starting in early January, the brutal Eaton and Palisades fires have so far burned more than 35,000 acres of America’s second-most populated city, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 27 people.

The raging fires have also devastated miles of thick California wilderness, destroying many beloved hiking and running trails in the process.

The larger Palisades fire, which is believed to have started near the Skull Rock hiking trail in Joshua Tree National Park, has scarred at least 28 trails, many in the Santa Monica mountains near the Pacific coast.

Not every trail has been destroyed, but all have suffered major burn damage. Large portions of trails like the Los Leones route, which spans 11 miles / 18km of dense California countryside, have been brutally scorched.

These fires span several parks and wilderness areas, including the Topanga State Park and Will Rogers State Historic Park.

By cross-referencing fire data with burn damage visible on satellite maps, the LA Times has been able to determine which trails sustained serious burn damage. The list covering the affected area follows:

Trails burnt in the Palisades fire

San Vicente Mountain to Gizmo Peak trail

Murphy Ranch trail

Sullivan Canyon Fire Road trail

Sullivan Ridge trail

Goat Peak via High Point and Rivas Ridge trail

Potrero Canyon Loop at George Wolfberg Park trail

Garden Land trail

Inspiration Point Loop trail

Backbone trail

Rustic Canyon trail

Bone Canyon Road trail

Pasture trail

Rivas Canyon trail

Temescal Canyon trail

Temescal Ridge trail

West Mandeville Fire Road trail

West Mandeville Ridge trail

Garapito Canyon trail

Bienveneda trail

Los Leones trail

Paseo Miramar trail

Topanga Lookout trail

Trailer Canyon Fire Road trail

Santa Ynez Canyon trail

East Topanga Fire Road trail

Budwood Motorway of Tuna Canyon trail

Big Rock Lateral and Big Rock Motorway of Tuna Canyon trail

Hearst Tank Motorway of Tuna Canyon trail

Trees burnt in the Palisades fire (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burning more than 14,000 acres and killing at least 17 people, the Eaton fire has devastated working-class areas and wrecked miles of wilderness in northern Los Angeles.

Beginning near the Angeles National Forest, the Eaton fire has scorched multiple beloved hiking areas.

Among them is the Bailey Mountain nature trail, which took hikers on a modest trek to a stunning viewpoint overlooking the city. The Millard Canyon trail was another popular route, guiding hikers past the gushing Millard Canyon waterfall.

The trails pinpointed as fire damaged by the LA Times are as follows:

Trails burnt in the Eaton fire

Mount Lowe West trail

Bailey Canyon Nature trail

Eaton Canyon Fire Ecology trail

Eaton Canyon trail

Sunset Ridge trail

Dawn Mine trail

Mount Lowe Motorway to Mount Lowe trail

Middle Sam Merrill trail

One Man and Mule trail

Millard Canyon

Lower Millard Canyon trail

Tom Sloane trail

Chaney trail

Mount Lowe Railway trail

Mount Lowe East trail

Idlehour trail

Lone Tree trail to West Fiji

Gooseberry Motorway trail

Rubio Canyon trail

Old Edison Road trail

Castle Canyon trail

Lower Sam Merrill trail

Mt. Wilson trail

Mt. Wilson Toll Road trail

Bailey Canyon trail to Jones Peak

Altadena Crest trail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After weeks of destruction, the Palisades and Eaton fires are both nearing containment, although new fires continue to rage throughout the city due to strong winds and dry conditions.

Who or what caused the Los Angeles fires isn't currently clear, although in unseasonably warm and dry conditions, wildfires can be caused by careless acts like discarding a lit cigarette. Flammable waste items like abandoned propane cylinders are also dangerous.

If you're hiking in a potentially hazardous area, pick up all your litter and avoid using flammable equipment.

While single events can't be directly attributed to climate change, a general rise in global temperatures has led to an increase in the warm, dry conditions in which wildfires thrive.

Today, wildfires result in more than six million more hectares of tree loss per year than they did in 2001, an area roughly the size of Croatia. The global number of extreme heat waves has risen fivefold in the past 150 years.