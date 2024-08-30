New Hoka Kaha 2 Frost Moc GTX is half sleeping bag, half trail shoe

Camp shoes are one of those innovations that nobody knew they needed them until somebody invented them, and now you can’t envision how you ever lived without them. Five years ago you’d have just worn your best hiking boots in camp after a long trek; now you change into comfy-but-rugged slip-ons that are like a visit to the health spa for your feet.

Trends move on fast, and now camping shoes are becoming ever more trail hardy. Take these new Hoka Kaha 2 Frost Moc GTX camp shoes for example – they may be slip-on but at first glance, you might wonder if you’re supposed to sleep in them or hike in them. On top they’re like a sleeping bag; underneath they look seriously ready for the trail.

(Image credit: Hoka)

The slip-on Hoka Kaha 2 Frost Moc GTX promises a bevy of high-tech features that may make it a cut above most other camp shoes, including a rugged Vibram Megagrip outsole sporting some aggressive 5mm lugs that look the exact opposite to the squishy wedge soles that you’d normally associate with Hoka.

But don’t worry, Hoka say there's plenty of cushioning inside. The mid-height boot features a dual-density midsole made up of the kind of compression-molded EVA foam that powers many of Hoka’s signature running shoes.

The shoes are cold-weather rated to -25°F (-32°), thanks to their 300g of PrimaLoft Black insulation and stretchy fleece collar. They also boast a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane, because we all love a GTX in the name of our outdoors gear, right?

Priced at $200 (US) / €199.95 (EU), the Hoka Kaha 2 Frost Moc GTX doesn’t officially have a release date yet but it is already on sale from sites such as Berg Freunde, Jax, and lishop (and out of stock already on Jax). Colorways include Black and Honey Brown.